Ring of Honor TV 6/22/23

From the United Center in Chicago, Illinois with Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, & Nigel McGuinness on commentary.

Match #1. Lucha Bros, El Hijo del Vikingo, & Komander vs. Butcher, Blade, Kip Sabian, & Serpentico

Serpentico and Vikingo trade escapes but Vikingo gets monkey flipped into the corner. Vikingo looks for a Side Effect but Serpentico counters with a stiff powerbomb. Both men tag as Komander squares off with Butcher. Butcher sends Komander to the floor as Blade throws him into the guard rail and Sabian hits an Arabian Press to the floor. Lariat back inside the ring by Butcher gets two. Blade is now with a running back elbow and Sabian follows with an imploding cannonball in the corner. Fisherman’s suplex by Sabian gets two. Quick tags now as Komander is isolated in the far corner. Handspring tornado DDT by Komander as Penta gets the tag. Slindblade to Blade. To Sabian. DDT to Blade and a superkick to Sabian. Fenix in now with a double jump spin kick to Butcher and its a four way superkick by the Lucha Squad. Fear Factor attempt but the bad guys attack from the outside and Butcher and Blade Drag the Lake on Penta. Double stomp off the top by Sabian gets a two count. All eight men are in the ring and it’s another four-way super kick party. Now we’re row, row, rowing our boats here. Penta with a Destroyer to Serpentico in the middle of the rowing circle. Vikingo with a twisting moonsault off the ring post. Back in the ring and the Fear Factor ends this one for Serpentico.

Winners: Lucha Bros, El Hijo del Vikingo, & Komander

Rating: **1/4. Not much more than a squash, but the lucha squad are always fun to watch.

Match #2. Gringo Loco vs. Willie Mack

Mack runs into a boot and both men trade leapfrogs. Mack cartwheels out of a head scissors and Loco does the same. Mirror images here as both men step back and reset. Huge DDT by Mack sends Loco back to a corner. Charging pump kick by Mack and an imploding cannonball in the corner. Two count. Big Samoan drop by Mack before a kip up and a standing moonsault that gets two. Loco gets set up on the top turnbuckle as Mack tries to follow but Loco shoves him off and hits a springboard moonsault. Mack rolls to the outside and a flipping senton by Loco takes him out. Back in the ring and Loco misses a Spiral Tap. Sky High by Mack gets two. Quick strikes by Loco but Mack follows with a rolling elbow. Enziguiri by Loco but a Shining Wizard lands and both men are down. Mack goes up now and Loco follows. Both guys are on the top but it’s a Spanish Fly by Loco and that’ll do it.

Winner: Gringo Loco

Rating: **3/4. All of the stuff you’d expect from these two, although a bit short.

Match #3. Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay

Test of strength to start. Adora with a standing kimura but Kay drops her throat-first on the top rope. Running avalanche in the corner and some mounted punches by Kay. Chops in the corner by Kay but Adora ducks underneath and return the favor. Spinning neck breaker by Kay gets two. Kay gets in the face of Adora but Adora hits a German suplex from the ground! Arm ringer sends Kay to the mat. Adora hammerlocks the arm and sends Kay shoulder-first into the turnbuckle. Snap suplex with a bridge by Adora gets a two count. Adora calls for the lariat but Kay ducks under and delivers a German suplex and a pump kick for a near fall. Kay can’t get the piledriver and the Lariat Tubman connects out of nowhere!

Winner: Trish Adora

Rating: **. Kay has a lot to bring to the table but I don’t know if Ring of Honor has harnessed that. Adora is well on her way to being a big player in the future.

Match #4. Kyle Fletcher vs. Silas Young

Shoulder block by Fletcher and a running leg lariat sends Young to the floor. Plancha to the floor by Fletcher. Back in the ring and Silas catches a charging Fletcher with a stun gun. Young puts the boots to Fletcher in the corner and looks for a vertical suplex but gets countered by a Fletcher suplex instead. Flying forearms by Fletcher and a back suplex. Two count. Running enziguiri in the corner by Fletcher. Two count. Fletcher charges and Young side steps him, sending him to the apron and the double jump lariat by Young connect. Back breaker and suplex combo by Young. Two count. Peeweegee Plunge by Young misses and he eats a big superkick. Hammerlock driver by Fletcher and this one is over.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

Rating: **1/2. Nice little match here, as Kyle Fletcher definitely has the rocket strapped to him. Young is a grizzled veteran and can get you more than a decent match.

Match #5. The Embassy vs. Luke Curtis, Trenton Storm, & AJZ

Toa runs over AJZ to start. Huge shoulders in the corner and a back body drop. Toa now fights everyone because he can. Sunset flip by AJZ and a DDT, but Toa gets right up. Belly-to-belly by Toa gets two. Toa now holds AJZ in front of his corner and let’s him tag Storm. Cage comes in now. Clothesline by Storm but he gets run over anyway. Storm tries a headscissors but gets thrown on his face. German suplex by Cage and here’s Kaun. Curtis is now with some impressive elbows but quick offense but gets stungunned over the top rope. Kaun runs him over with a body block on the outside. Outside-in senton by Kaun. Pop-up powerbomb to AJZ by Cage. Sidewalk slam on the top turnbuckle by Kaun. Triple Drillclaw/Pedigree/Rikishi Driver by The Embassy finishes it.

Winners: The Embassy

Rating: *. Yep.