Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will open up with OVE’s Sami Callihan, Jake Crist and Madman Fulton taking on Brian Myers, Jason Hotch and John Skyler.

The main event of tonight’s Impact will see Steve Maclin and Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray take on Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian.

Impact has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

* Angels and Big Kon vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

Tonight’s Before The Impact episode will feature Nevaeh vs. Jody Threat. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Impact Plus and Facebook.

