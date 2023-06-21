AEW has released another trailer for Fight Forever.

The video game is set to hit shelves on Thursday, June 29, via PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In the latest trailer, fans can get a look at the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch mode, which features Jon Moxley battling Kenny Omega.

For those who don’t remember, Omega and Moxley battled in AEW’s first-ever Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch in the main event of the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view. The match itself was critically acclaimed and saw Omega retain the AEW world title thanks to an assist from the Good Brothers. However, the match got overshadowed by the show’s botched firework ending that got AEW trending online for all the wrong reasons.

