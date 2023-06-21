Christian Cage loves his turtlenecks.

The AEW star and former multi-time world champion appeared on the Swerve City podcast to discuss a number of topics, which included him revisiting the outfit he wore at the Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year. On that night, Cage battled Jungle Boy Jack Perry in a Final Burial match, one that Perry emerged victorious from after a brutal back and forth war.

While Cage lost the match, fans were obsessed with his sleevless turtleneck attire he wore at Revolution. He tells Swerve Strickland and co-host Montesy that he decided to wear that piece less than an hour before his match took place.

A half hour, 45 minutes before the match with Jack at the pay-per-view, I was getting my stuff on and getting ready to go out. I had one of my normal gimmick shirts with the sleeves cut off and the combat pants. I was looking at it and I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ I look at the turtle neck, and it just hit me, ‘What if I just cut the sleeves off that shirt instead?’ I look at it and go, ‘Yup, but I have to play it straight.’ If I don’t play it straight, it becomes funny. I cut the sleeves off and it was literally 45 minutes before I went out there.

Cage’s protege, Luchasaurus, won the TNT Championship on last Saturday’s premiere episode of AEW Collision. You can read about that here. You can check out Cage’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)