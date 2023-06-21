The AEW Collision premiere drew 816,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The two-hour Collision premiere drew a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The 0.33 key demo rating represents 430,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo, according to Wrestlenomics.

Collision ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

Collision ranked #16 in viewership for the night on cable this week.

Cable shows that ranked ahead of Collision on Saturday were UFC Fight Night on ESPN (0.37 key demo rating), the College World Series on ESPN (0.39 key demo rating), and on broadcast TV, the U.S. Open of Golf on NBC (0.65 key demo rating).

To compare, AEW has had 3 episodes of Rampage to air on Saturday this year. The March 25 show at 10pm ET drew 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic; the April 22 show at 10pm drew 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating; the May 13 show at 6:30pm drew 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 key demo rating.

The College World Series game with LSU vs. Tennessee on ESPN at 7:30pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 key demo rating. The College World Series game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 1.608 million viewers.

ABC World News Tonight topped the day on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 4.4687 million viewers, also drawing a 0.31 key demo rating. NBC’s coverage of the U.S. Open of Golf topped the day on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.65 rating, also drawing 4.014 million viewers.

Saturday’s AEW Collision premiere on TNT aired live from the United Center in Chicago, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Miro’s return to action, Andrade El Idolo’s return to action vs. AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews, a promo from The Acclaimed, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue, Wardlow defending the AEW TNT Title against new champion Luchasaurus, plus the returning CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode:

