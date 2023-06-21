Eddie Kingston names Terry Funk as the greatest pro wrestler of all time.

The Mad King spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Tony Schiavone on the What Happened When podcast, where he recalled Schiavone referring to the American Dragon as the GOAT while he was on commentary for AEW Dynamite. Schiavone begins by reflecting on the call and reveals that Kingston texted him to disagree with his assessment.

We were talking about Bryan Danielson one night, it was probably a couple of weeks ago, and I said, ‘Bryan Danielson is probably the best professional wrestler I’ve ever seen.’ My phone lights up. It’s Eddie Kingston. ‘It’s Terry Funk. You fuck.’

Kingston later told the same story from his point of view, adding that Schiavone referring to Danielson as the GOAT was blasphemy.

I’m sitting there after hernia surgery, watching Dynamite on one of the fucking Turner stations, and I hear the blasphemy coming out of Excalibur and Schiavone’s mouth about Bryan Danielson being the GOAT. I said, ‘Absolutely not, I can’t let this go.’ I got a group chat with the guys, so I got, ‘Hey fuckos, it’s Terry Funk, the greatest of all time.

Kingston will be appearing on this evening's edition of AEW Dynamite.

