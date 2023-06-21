Ric Flair has massive praise for his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo.

The Nature Boy spoke about El Idolo’s recent matchup against Buddy Matthews from the AEW Collision premiere on his To Be The Man podcast. Flair calls the former NXT Champion’s performance “unbelievable,” later stating that he believes he is a top five performer in the industry.

What a match. Unbelievable. He stole it. I texted Tony. They stole it. I don’t know what direction he’s going in next, but man, it’s just gotta be positive for him. He reiterated the fact that he, it’s hard to say top five because there’s so many, but he is for sure in the top ten in terms of performers in our business, without a doubt. If I watch that match back, I say he’s in the top five. But man, they killed it.

Flair also had massive praise for Matthews, as well as general compliments on the entire AEW Collision premiere. He adds that in his opinion Collision already blows Dynamite out of the water.

Buddy [Matthews] did a hell of a job as well. That whole new show, it had a whole new look. To me, it blows Dynamite away.

Overall, the feedback to AEW Collision has been positive. Eric Bischoff, who has been very critical of AEW over the last year, even admitted that he enjoyed the show. You can read his thoughts about it here.

