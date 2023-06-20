Eric Bischoff says he more than enjoyed the premiere of AEW Collision.

The Hall of Famer and former WCW President spoke on this topic during a recent interview on his 83 Weeks podcast. Bischoff, who has been publicly critical of AEW over the last year, states that this show erased all of his previous doubts and is going into the product with a clean slate.

I more than enjoyed the show. It completely erased the last 12 months of my opinion of AEW, and I’m going into it with an entirely clean slate.

Getting into specifics, Bischoff praised the work of Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness, as well as the booking of the show overall.

I can’t overemphasize how impressed I was with [Kevin] Kelly and [Nigel] McGuinness. Also whoever booked this s**t — whoever was in the room, whoever had the most influence over the formatting and the pacing — don’t ever let that person out of your sight. Maybe it was Tony [Khan]. I don’t think so, because I’ve never seen anything out of AEW come remotely close to the level of near-perfection [of the ‘Collision’] formatting.

Bischoff did not think it was a perfect show as he believes backstage promos in AEW are still an issue.

Please, somebody, take a look at the backstage promos, because they really hurt the overall product. They’ve demonstrated here that they have the ability. They just need to lean into it a little bit more.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)