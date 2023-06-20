Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 423,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 45.36% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 291,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is up 30% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.10 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 30.77% from the 130,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.10 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #12 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.13 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #27 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #67 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #82 ranking.

Rampage drew the highest key demo rating since April 14. Rampage drew the tenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. This past week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Friday’s Rampage viewership was up 45.36% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was up 30% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was up 14.63% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 8.33% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the taped Road Rager episode.

U.S. Open coverage on the USA Network at 1pm topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 key demo rating, also drawing 1.743 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the day on cable in viewership with 2.299 million viewers, also drawing a 0.10 key demo rating for the #19 spot on the Cable Top 150.

20/20 on ABC topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.285 million viewers, also drawing a 0.35 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.67 rating, also drawing 2.430 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe vs. Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora, United Empire vs. CHAOS, plus Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode: 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 17 Episode: 287,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 7pm Slam Dunk episode)

February 24 Episode: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

March 3 Episode: 394,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

March 10 Episode: 447,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 474,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 25 Episode: 373,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

March 31 Episode: 340,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 7 Episode: 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Live episode)

April 14 Episode: 639,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 22 Episode: 371,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday episode)

April 28 Episode: 298,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 5 Episode: 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 13 Episode: 284,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Saturday 6:30pm episode)

May 19 Episode: 293,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped 6:30pm episode)

May 26 Episode: 436,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 2 Episode: 357,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Fight Night post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 9 Episode: 291,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 16 Episode: 423,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

June 23 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

