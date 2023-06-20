Tommy Dreamer reveals that he was recently diagnosed with skin cancer.

The hardcore legend broke the news on the latest edition of his House of Hardcore podcast, where he let listeners know that he was doing okay as he has had skin cancer in the past. Dreamer does admit that it’s always scary to hear the C word, but that skin cancer is the best kind to get because it is easily treatable.

I know you’re all looking at this and saying, ‘What the hell is so shiny on your head? Are you going to town? Are you having barbed wire matches? No. Guess what? Ladies and gentlemen, I had skin cancer. That’s right. Being a guido all these years has caught up to me. This is the third time I’ve had skin cancer. Of course, it’s on my head, but I’m not a pretty boy. I am hardcore. It’s scary when they tell you you have cancer. It’s the best form of cancer, but you have to get it removed. For this, they’re able to cut it out. It’s called Moles surgery.

Dreamer then details the graphic procedure he had to get the cancer removed. He says that the doctors numb you so you don’t feel anything but the smell of your skin burning is hard to ignore.

I’ve had it before. I’ve had it here on my chest, I’ve had it on my head, and now I have a bigger one on my head. What you’re looking at is the grossness of 42 stitches. I had 23 outside and 19 inside. You don’t feel it when they’re cutting you. The weirdness of it is they have to cauterize your stuff, so you can smell your skin burning. Then the part that I didn’t like, you can hear the scalpel cutting open your head. The worst part is, you can hear them putting in the stitches, and it’s a long task to get that many stitches, but it’s in your head. They can numb it, you’re not feeling it. But you can hear it. You can hear it going into your skin and the tightening of the thread. It’s gross.

