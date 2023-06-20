Will Ospreay gives a medical update.

The NJPW superstar hurt his shoulder during the New Japan Cup, an injury that was bad enough for him to miss the remainder of the tournament. Ospreay spoke with Knotfest about this subject during a recent interview, where he revealed that his shoulder is doing much better but was a factor in his recent matchup against Lance Archer.

As good as it physically can be, the weight difference was for sure a factor facing Lance. The sheer mass of the guy and it not being fully healed was extremely difficult to be able to hit any type of power moves, so had to go for strikes instead.

Ospreay is preparing to face Kenny Omega at this Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, a bout that will have Omega’s IWGP United States Championship on the line. Omega won the title from Ospreay at this past January’s WrestleKingdom 17 event in Japan. This time around, Ospreay is ready to knock The Cleaner off.

There is way more pressure as everyone will always want to be able to top it. This time, I’m more motivated to get the right results and have answers to his offense.

Earlier today, Omega did an interview with TSN to hype up his showdown with Ospreay. You can read his comments here.