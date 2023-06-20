Last year, classic wrestling fans were informed of the terrible news that Rick Harris, better known as Black Bart, was battling Stage 4 Cancer. In the words of the late Beth Chapman from Dog the Bounty Hunter, “There ain’t no Stage 5.” Well, in typical Black Bart fashion, he has met this challenge with the baddest, meanest, toughest fight he has to give. In an update posted last week, Bart gave a health update as he continues to undergo chemotherapy. You can see that below.

The good folks at East Texas Wrestling Alliance presents Black Bart Benefit Show at the Gilmer Civic Center located at 1218 US Highway 217 N, Gilmer, TX 75644 on August 12, 2023. All proceeds will go to the medical bills of Black Bart!

Scheduled to appear are “Beach Bully” Alex Porteau, Sam Houston, “Hollywood” John Tatum, Mark Von Erich, “Wild” Bill Irwin, Princess Victoria, Miranda Gordy, “Rugged” Rob Price, and more to be announced!

VIP Meet & Greet are $30, ringside tickets are $20, general admission is $10, and kids under 12 are only $5!

You can purchase tickets in advance via CashApp $ETWA0643.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Bell time is 7 p.m. You can find out more information on “Cowboy: Mike Andrews’ Facebook page.