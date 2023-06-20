Kenny Omega hypes up his showdown with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door 2.

The Cleaner, who currently holds the IWGP United States Championship, spoke with TSN about his big rematch against the Aerial Assassin this Sunday. He begins by addressing Ospreay’s recent jabs at Canada and the Canadian people, shots that he doesn’t really know the meaning behind.

I really don’t understand his beef with Canada. Perhaps it’s more Canadian people, and I think every country has some despicable people living within it. Sure, maybe I’m one of them. Perhaps the business has clouded my soul a little bit, darkened my heart. I’m not sure. I’m just here being me. What’s most important about all that is I still believe deep down that I’m probably the best wrestler and best representative on a worldwide scale of professional wrestling. So love me or not, hate me or not, I’m the benchmark.

Omega then demands that Ospreay pick up his game, otherwise he has no obligation to ever return to NJPW or defend the IWGP United States Championship.

I know I’m the benchmark, so Will has to step up his game, and he has to show something much different than what he showed at Tokyo Dome because now we’re in Canada, and now this is probably gonna be his last chance to win his belt back. If he doesn’t, I really have no obligation to go back to Japan either, as much as I’d like to. So they just may lose one of their most prized possessions for an undisclosed amount of time. So it’s a very big match for Will.

The Cleaner defeated Ospreay at this year’s WrestleKingdom 17 to become the IWGP United States Championship in what many have called a match of the year contender. However, Ospreay did get a measure of revenge by attacking Omega on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Check out Omega’s full interview below.

