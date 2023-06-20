Tony Schiavone got scissored on the first-ever AEW Collision and he’s still feeling good about it.

The AEW interviewer and commentator spoke about this occurrence during the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, where he gave a recap of Collision and his segment with The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass. The popular tag team group invited Schiavone to do their signature “Scissoring” hand motion, one that pops the live crowd every single time.

Schiavone tells listeners that he had no idea he was going to be included in the moment, adding that he’s a big fan of The Acclaimed and had a lot of fun speaking with them.

That was tremendous. We had talked about it earlier. We talked about how we were going to do the interview. I just thought they were going to scissor. I didn’t know it was going to be me. That kind of surprised me. That was a lot of fun. They get a hell of a response. I’m a fan.

On Collision The Acclaimed said they were still going to pursue the AEW Trios Titles currently held by the House of Black. You can check out the full results to Collision by clicking here. Check out the segment below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)