Rhea Ripley doesn’t like social media but has become one of the most popular WWE superstars on TikTok.

The current reigning women’s champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Under The Ring, where she revealed that WWE actually made her get a TikTok account due to her growing popularity. Ripley then reveals that she has become the most followed WWE superstar on the popular social media app.

Social media is a very interesting place. There is a lot of positivity, but there’s a lot of negativity. Obviously, my TikTok has been going absolutely wild, which is funny because I didn’t even want TikTok. Work made me get it because apparently, I was TikTok famous. They made me get it, and I guess they were right because it skyrocketed, and now I’m the most followed superstar in WWE, which is wild.

Ripley later explains that social media isn’t really her thing, but that she does enjoy watching all of her fans support her.

I don’t really go on social media too much anymore because there is so much negativity. I don’t read as much as I used to read. Obviously, I try and see all the fan art and all the pictures of people doing my makeup, because I like to see that stuff. I like to see the lives that I’ve inspired and the people that I’ve brought the confidence out, in a good way. Most of the time, I’ll post something really cheeky and then get off the app.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)