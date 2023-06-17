CM Punk with a live microphone in Chicago after the Brawl Out at All Out is enough for me to tune in tonight, but let’s take a look at the card for the debut of Collision!:

Trios Match: CMFTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold

Miro vs. ?

Andrade el Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Luchasaurus

AEW Collision 6/17/23

After an absolutely legendary opening montage, we are live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness on commentary!

LOOK IN MY EYEEESSSSSSSS!

CM Punk is here, with a pair of college wrestling shoes hung over his neck and a bag in his hand. This is a 100% good guy reaction here, to be clear, this is no mixed reaction. Punk removes the AEW microphone cover and says he’s tired of being nice. Gone 10 months with a ruptured triceps tendon, but he’s still here. As long as Punk is here, this is the professional wrestling “business.” It’s a business of grownups, and it’s never been a popularity contest.

Punk wants to talk about the past, which he says isn’t checkered. Punk couldn’t have sold out all of these places without the fans, and Punk loves the fans because they love him. The fans love Punk because he is himself. However, there are some people that hate Punk for the same reasons that the fans love him.

Punk knows his mere presence makes people uncomfortable and that’s because he is the truth, and the truth is painful. Chants of “F the Elite” ring out. Punk says you can call him whatever you want, but he’s the one true genuine article in a business fill of counterfeit Bucks.

“The King is back, baby.” Punk appears to get emotional here, before asking the fans why would he change? Punk will always speak truth and power and always be himself, and never compromise. There are people that think they are owed an apology, however. Punk has grown older and wiser, and sometimes it’s good to be a bigger man. Punk is sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers that you like. “Tell me when I’m telling lies!”

The last time that you saw Punk with his triceps hanging down, he carried with him what he has in this bag. The belt belongs to Punk until someone can pin him or submit him for it. Until there is someone in this company that can fill these boots, they belong on Punk’s feet. “Tell me, when I’m telling lies!” (third time).

Match #1. AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow (c) vs. Luchasaurus w/ Christian Cage

Hard lock up to start and Wardlow sends Luchasaurus to the outside. Luchasaurus chases Cage under the ring and gets the jump on a charging Luchasaurus. Cage grabs the boot of Wardlow, allowing Luchasaurus to connect with a big boot from the apron to the floor. Luchasaurus tosses Wardlow in the guard rail and into the stops, maintaining control through the PIP. Nerve hold by Luchasaurus but Wardlow powers him up with an electric chair and drops him down. Clothesline by Wardlow and some running shoulder blocks in the corner. Double leg into a spinebuster by Wardlow. Wardlow heads up top now and looks for the swanton, but Luchasaurus catches him and chokeslams him off the top to the mat. Two count. Goozle by Luchasaurus but Wardlow bites the thumb. Headbutts back and forth but a lariat by Wardlow sends Luchasaurus to the floor. Powerbomb by Wardlow! Wardlow waits too long and Luchasaurus is up! Goozle and chokeslam by Luchasaurus. Two count. Luchasaurus picks up Wardlow but Wardlow counters with a powerslam. Swanton bomb off the top by Wardow, and it’s perfect. Straps are coming down. Christian is walking up the steps and Wardlow senses the charging Luchasaurus from behind and sidesteps. Luchasaurus distracts the referee and Christian hits Wardlow in the head with a camera. Twice. Clothesline to the back of the head by Luchasaurus and Wardlow is out!

Winner and NEW AEW TNT Champion: Luchasaurus

Rating: **3/4. Big man hoss fight stuff here. Surprising to see Wardlow lose the title but Christian is heat, so I get it.

Lexi Nair is with Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall. The new chapter in the Book of Hobbs is about Hobbs winning the Owen Hart Tournament and taking what’s his.

Match #2. Andrade el Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

Dueling headlock takeovers here and both men kip up. Shoulder block by Andrade as Matthews sends him into the ropes… tranquilo! Matthews heads to the outside and Andrade tires to follow but Julia Hart distracts him. Big boot on the apron by Andrade and a cartwheel moonsault lands flush on Matthews! Diving hurricanrana by Andrade off the guard rail sends Matthews face-first into the guard rail. Both men on the apron now and Matthews pulls Andrade’s shoulder into the turnbuckle before coming off the top with a huge Meteora. Two count. Matthews may have reaggravated his knee injury while Andrade did the same to his shoulder, and we’ve got a double doctor check-in during the PIP. Doctors say both men can continue as we decide to go to a full commercial break as possibly the worst time. Back from break and here’s Andrade with a pair of dragon screw leg whips. Andrade looks for a figure four but Matthews pushes him off into the corner, and Andrade comes right off the middle rope with a moonsault but lands on his feet, and hits a standing moonsault. Two count. Matthews sends Andrade to the apron and catches him coming back in with a draped double underhook DDT. One, two, no! Matthews goes up top but Andrade catches him with some chops and follows him up. Matthews looks for a sunset flip powerbomb but Matthews knee gives out! Matthews back up with a pair of cheeky nandos. Matthews tries the powerbomb but the knee buckles again and Andrade is here with a big boot fake right into a spinning back elbow! Brutal. Two count. Andrade charges and Buddy hits a rising knee! Two count. Standing Texas Cloverleaf by Matthews but Andrade escapes quickly. Double leg by Andrade right into the figure four leg lock. Andrade adjusts into the Figure Eight and Matthews taps!

Winner: Andrade el Idolo

Rating: ****. To the surprise of no one, this match ruled hard. Andrade hasn’t lost anything in his time off. Matthews is absolutely phenomenal and should be on TV way more frequently. The

Andrade tries to help Matthews up and looks for the handshake, but Matthews shoves him off. Matthews approaches Andrade for the handshake but the lights go out.

Lights come back on, and the House of Black are standing behind Andrade. Discus lariat by King!

A video package of Scorpio Sky is shown. Sky has been waiting for the perfect opportunity to come back… and that time is now.

Tony Nese is here with Smart Mark Sterling and it’s time for group training, because everyone in Chicago is fat. Wait, here’s Miro.

Match #3. Miro vs. Tony Nese

Miro bullrushes Nese in the corner and delivers some heavy stomps. Huge clothesline and the crowd is ALIVE tonight. Ten beats of the bowery by Miro but Nese drops him over the rope throat-first. Again. Nese goes up top for a crossbody but catches Nese and hits a huge fallaway slam. Smart Mark Sterling gets involved and eats a boot to the face which momentarily stuns Miro, but a spinning uranage ends that one. Pump kick by Miro and the camel clutch finishes this one.

Winner: Miro

Rating: NR. Exactly what it needed to be. Crowd absolutely loved this one.

Match #4. Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

All four women brawl to start as Blue hits a hurricanrana off the apron to Ruby and Willow sends Toni Storm into the announcers desk. My feed cut out momentarily, but returns with Ruby hitting an STO to Willow and making the tag to Storm. Storm puts the boots to Willow as we go to commercial break. Back from break and Blue connects with a head scissors and a big running knee to Storm. Sliding rebound kick on the mat and a head kick to Storm. Diving crossbody by Blue gets two. All four women in now as Willow hits the spinebusters to Ruby. Dropkick by Storm to Willow and Storm catches a high kick by Blue and locks in the Texas Cloverleaf. Blue fights to get to the bottom rope and does. Willow gets the tag and Storm tries a waist lock but Willow breaks and plants Storm with a pumphandle Olympic Slam. Babe with the Powerbomb attempt by Willow but Storm hits the No Future behind the referees back. Ruby German suplexes Blue in the corner and Storm hits the running hip attack in the corner. Ruby holds Blue now and here comes the spray paint from Storm, but Willow interjects herself and Ruby gets the spray paint in the eyes. Death Valley Driver to Storm by Willow. Code Blue by Skye Blue! One, two, three!

Winners: Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale

Rating: **3/4. Fun tag match here and it’s nice to see the hometown girl get the win, definitely the biggest win of her career. Storm and Soho lose nothing in a loss and the rocket’s strapped to both Willow and Skye. Nice clean tag match here.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Daddy Ass & The Acclaimed to the ring. Daddy Ass said The Acclaimed are getting back on track and the trios titles are still part of the picture. Bowens says it’s going to be the first ever Collision scissor party and EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED. Tony Schiavone takes part in a four-way scissor and this is officially the greatest segment in any television show ever.