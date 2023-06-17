Tony Khan discusses AEW’s upcoming summer.

Khan spoke about the lineup of big shows during a recent interview with WrestleNomics, where he spoke candidly about next Sunday’s Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view and the monumental All In London special from Wembley Stadium in August. Regarding All In, Khan says he has a lot of great ideas for the show but first wants to get through Forbidden Door 2.

I have a lot of really great ideas for it, and I like to see how things flow, and if Forbidden Door goes as planned, I think it will then lead us into what could be one of our all-time historic special moments for AEW All In. I think we’re gonna have a great Forbidden Door and I’m very focused on that, and if we get through that and that goes as I expect, then we are gonna be in an amazing position for AEW All In, and hopefully the brand interest will be incredibly high worldwide, and will focus itself into a very great event in London. But I’m very focused on coming there to Toronto first and putting on a great one for you at Forbidden Door and building off that.

Shifting subjects, Khan would then openly praise his locker room, stating that it is the best in the world and is so deep that it keeps fresh matchups exciting.

I think AEW has the best roster of wrestlers in the world. If you want to watch pro wrestling, a lot of it’s opinions, but to me, I believe that the best group of pro wrestlers is the group in AEW, and you have a great opportunity to see them, and now I can showcase them even more and showcase more people throughout Dynamite, Rampage, and now we’ve added Collision, and we’ve gone from three hours of TV, now this week we’ll have five hours of TV for the first time ever. It’s gonna be so exciting, and it’s a great opportunity for the company, and I think that’s one of the things that sets us apart most importantly is the quality of the wrestlers, and then the way we build to the matches, I think there’s some really exciting matches ahead. I believe there’s an excitement about AEW that doesn’t exist for any other wrestling promotion as far as the ability to go do events for the first time because we are a new company. There’s still places we’ve never been, where we are a huge fan base.

Before both of these shows is this evening’s AEW Collision premiere, with all eyes on a returning CM Punk. You can check out the full lineup for the show by clicking here. Full interview can be found below.

