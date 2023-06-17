Tonight’s AEW Collision premiere will be headlined by CM Punk returning to the company to team with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR against Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. There have been rumors on AEW reigniting the legendary indies feud between Joe and Punk, which Joe discussed in his new Sports Illustrated interview. Joe was also asked about the issues between Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite, and if their perceived problems stem from a generational gap.

“This isn’t a divide, it’s an argument between men,” Joe said. “All those dudes don’t represent the entire genre of their generation. They have their own issues and their own problems. I don’t think it’s that deep. They’re grown-ass men. They have disagreements, they can figure it out or not. That’s between them.”

For those who missed it, you can click here for Punk’s interesting new comments to ESPN on The Elite.

