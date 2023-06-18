AEW lead investor Shahid Khan is at the United Center in Chicago for tonight’s AEW Collision premiere.

Khan, who owns a $8.3 million Chicago penthouse with his wife, was spotted on the Collision stage by fans in the arena before the taping began, as seen below.

Forbes shows that Khan’s net worth went from $7.6 billion in 2022 to $12.1 billion earlier this year, which ranked him #144 on the 2023 Forbes Billionaires list. However, Forbes’ real-time system has Khan currently ranked #148 on the Billionaires list with a real-time net worth of $11.7 billion.

You can see a few photos of Khan at the Collision premiere below:

Shad Khan in the shadows pic.twitter.com/jk2TmDqDKM — Jose Bautista 🇲🇽 (@afirexinside) June 17, 2023

