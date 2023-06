Several ROH matches were taped tonight at the United Center in Chicago to air on future ROH TV episodes. Below are spoilers:

* Gringo Loco defeated Willie Mack

* Trish Adora defeated Allysin Kay

* Kyle Fletcher defeated Silas Young

ROH will tape more matches after Collision and we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.