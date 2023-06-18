Ace Steel is officially back with AEW.

There have been a lot of rumors on Steel’s AEW future as of late, but a new report from Fightful Select confirms that he is currently signed to AEW. The current plan is for Steel to help out with CM Punk’s storylines.

While Steel is working for AEW, it was noted that he will not be present for any AEW shows, at least for now unless that changes. Steel is in Chicago, where he lives, but he is not at the United Center for tonight’s AEW Collision premiere.

Steel previously worked as an AEW Producer but there’s no word yet on what his current job title is.

Punk returned with a promo to open tonight’s AEW Collision premiere. You can click here for news and video from the segment.

