CM Punk is back and he’s already making headlines.

The Second City Saint entered the United Center for this evening’s Collision premiere a hometown hero, and he didn’t waste any time taking subtle shots at his enemies, namely The Elite.

Punk began by calling AEW the one true professional wrestling company before declaring that he was sick of being nice like he had in the past. He then pointed out several signs in the crowd that had nicknames from his time in the industry like “Pepsi Phil” or “CM Junk.” The former multi-time champion says that people can cheer him or boo him but at the end of the day they all know he’s not telling any lies. Punk later reveals the nickname that WB CEO Davd Zaslav calls him, “$1 Bill Phil.” He thinks that it’s a pure name considering that this is a business of “Counterfeit Bucks,” a clear jab at Matt and Nick Jackson.

Finally, Punk reveals a red bag. He says inside the bag is the AEW world championship, the one he never lost and earned by being the best. He says that he is the champion not because he had “the best dog-collar match,” but because he “won the dog-collar match.” His passionate rant ends by him claiming that he will not relinquish the title or stop carrying it with him until somebody pins or submits him.

"This belongs to me until someone can pin me or submit me for it" –@CMPunk Yo…..#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/JgbSaZcKJm — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 18, 2023

"And I couldn't have done all of this without you"@CMPunk preaching to the hometown faithful on #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/jcMJaJ6xsy — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 18, 2023

Full results to tonight’s AEW Collision can be found here.