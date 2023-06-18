Luchasaurus is your new AEW TNT Champion.

The 65-million-year-old star defeated Wardlow in the first-ever matchup on AEW Collision, which premiered tonight from the United Center in Chicago. Wardlow had the matchup won on several occasions but Christian Cage caused several distractions, including smashing a camera over Wardlow’s head, that eventually led to Luchasaurus winning the match and capturing the title. This is his first solo title run in AEW. He is a former one-time AEW tag champion along with Jungle Boy “Jack Perry.”

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

