Luchasaurus is your new AEW TNT Champion.
The 65-million-year-old star defeated Wardlow in the first-ever matchup on AEW Collision, which premiered tonight from the United Center in Chicago. Wardlow had the matchup won on several occasions but Christian Cage caused several distractions, including smashing a camera over Wardlow’s head, that eventually led to Luchasaurus winning the match and capturing the title. This is his first solo title run in AEW. He is a former one-time AEW tag champion along with Jungle Boy “Jack Perry.”
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Raw power on display by the champion Wardlow!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealWardlow | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/uxmUIm38IG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023
Christian Cage failed to distract Wardlow.
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealWardlow | @luchasaurus pic.twitter.com/jbbZ48xMpj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023
WHAT THE HELL!#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/yq5wMcvoc9
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 18, 2023
And…. #AndNew?#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/11Z6zeovKI
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 18, 2023
Full results to tonight’s Collision can be found here.