Bad news for Bandido.

The AEW superstar and former ROH World Champion announced on his personal Facebook page that he suffered a broken wrist during his recent main event showdown with Konosuke Takeshita on this past week’s Rampage. The luchador says that he will be getting a second opinion but that the early diagnosis is that he will need surgery as soon as possible.

Bandido’s FB post translates to the following:

This is cracked! At the AEW Rampage event against Takeshita I broke my wrist and the first diagnosis has been that it is a triangular fibrocartilag complex injury and I need surgery as soon as possible evento On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion as soon as I have to cancel my closest commitments ! an apology to all the fans.

We will keep you updated on Bandido’s condition. He signed with AEW back in November of 2022.