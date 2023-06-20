The 2023 WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event will be held on Saturday, October 7 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 14.

The last Fastlane event was held in March 2021 from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. That show was headlined by Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Title over Daniel Bryan with WWE Hall of Famer Edge as the special enforcer.

Paul Heyman broke the Fastlane news today while on The Pat McAfee Show, as seen below, then WWE issued the following details to us:

"@WWE Fastlane will be coming to Indianapolis.. WWE brings relevancy to Indianapolis and Indianapolis brings relevancy to WWE" @HeymanHustle #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AMw9sS7Pjb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS TO HOST WWE® FASTLANE ON OCTOBER 7 Tickets On Sale Friday, July 14 STAMFORD, Conn., June 20, 2023 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Fastlane will take place Saturday, October 7 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. It marks the first premium live event to emanate from Indianapolis in seven years. WWE Fastlane will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else. Tickets for WWE Fastlane go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wwefastlane2023-presale-registration. In addition, WWE Fastlane Priority Passes will be available beginning Wednesday, June 21 at 9 a.m. ET through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. WWE Fastlane Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more. To purchase tickets and learn more about WWE Fastlane Priority Passes, click https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/fastlane-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.

