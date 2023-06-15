Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Washington D.C. was headlined by The Elite (Young Bucks & Adam Page) taking on the Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley) in a trios match, a war that saw the Elite capture the victory and add another chapter in the blood feud between the two groups.

However, as soon as the match ended the Blackpool Combat Club continued to attack the Elite and clearly had the upper hand. That was until Eddie Kingston, who was out of action with a hernia and “quit” AEW back in March, returned to even the odds. The Mad King laid out Yuta and Castagnoli, but stopped when he faced off with Moxley, who is his old friend.

The craziness didn’t stop there. Konosuke Takeshita then ran out and attacked Kingston from behind, then laid out Matt Jackson as Don Callis screamed orders from ringside. This brought out Kenny Omega to a huge pop. The Cleaner traded blows with Takeshita and nailed him with a series of V-Triggers before sending him to the outside. It seemed like the chaos had finally ended when Will Ospreay blind-sided Omega and hit him with a superkick and hidden blade. Ospreay, who will challenge Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door 2, then slammed Omega down with his Storm Breaker finisher.

Excalibur revealed on commentary that Will Ospreay will be competing on this Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. See how it all played out below.

