An AEW world title matchup has been announced for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2.

Tonight’s Dynamite in Washington D.C. saw a video message get sent in from Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, who main evented the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view against Jon Moxley. The Ace immediately called out MJF and told the Salt of the Earth to meet him in the ring so he can finish what he started last year and capture AEW’s top prize.

Renee Paquette caught up with MJF following his time-limit draw with Adam Cole and asked for his thoughts on facing Tanahashi at Forbidden Door 2. He tells Paquette that he is not happy with Tony Khan “booking” him without his knowledge and says that he will most likely no-show the event before giving a thumbs down to the camera.

Forbidden Door 2 takes place on June 25th from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada. If the MJF matchup gets confirmed the updated card is:

AEW World Championship Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP United States Championship Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

SANADA (c) open challenge

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson