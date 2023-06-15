AEW has announced the full lineup for this Saturday’s premiere episode of Collision, which takes place from the United Center in Chicago and features the return of CM Punk.

That’s not the only return as AEW fans will see Andrade El Idolo and Miro in action for the first time in months, as well as a TNT title match. Check out the updated card below.

-FTR & CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson & Jay White

-Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT Championship

-Miro in action

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

-Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho