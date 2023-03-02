Eddie Kingston has “quit” AEW.

As seen in the video below, AEW released a post-Dynamite angle with Kingston speaking with Lexy Nair backstage at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA. Kingston and Ortiz had been scheduled to participate in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match earlier in the night, but it was noted on commentary that they were pulled from the match after being involved in a backstage brawl, which ended when the two were separated by referees.

Nair mentioned that Kingston requested the interview time. She then asked what happened with Ortiz earlier in the night.

“I quit AEW. Peace,” Kingston said before walking out of the arena, leaving Nair shocked.

The Kingston promo looks to be his storyline exit from AEW so that he can work the ROH brand. It was announced that Kingston will be in action on tonight’s ROH TV return episode, but no opponent was announced. Kingston worked the ROH TV tapings last Saturday and Sunday (spoilers here and here), and it looks like he will be challenging ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli soon.

Besides two matches worked on Chris Jericho’s cruise in February, Kingston’s last AEW bout came on the January 13 Rampage episode, where he and Ortiz were defeated by Malakai Black and Brody King. Kingston then defeated Jay White in the Loser Leaves NJPW match at NJPW Battle In The Valley on February 18.

You can see the Kingston promo below:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.