WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker is slated to take place on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

This will mark Rollins’ first match in NXT since 2012. Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer talked about the importance of the bout.

“I really liked Bron Breakker. I liked Bron Breakker’s look, his beard. The darkened lights. I liked how during his kind of mission statement, out came his foe that he had hurt, and that little bit of business got interrupted then eventually by Seth Rollins. I enjoyed it. I think it will be a very, very good match. I enjoyed Seth’s explanation. Seth’s just kind of like, ‘You know how it works here. I don’t need to do this, but you know what? I’m gonna do this, because I was just like you.’” “[I] enjoyed everything I saw last night in the promo, in the build, and it will perhaps be one of the biggest matches in NXT. I don’t know if there will be any bigger, or if there have been any bigger in the sense of, ‘Here comes the world champion, gonna defend his title against someone down in NXT.’ And they’ve talked about the crossovers on, what? A public conference call about the future of WWE? We’re seeing it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying a lot of what I saw in NXT last night.”

