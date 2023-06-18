The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Thank Me Later event that took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of CageMatch.net:
Starboy Charlie defeats Cole Radrick
Kevin Knight defeats Alec Price
Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck defeat Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo)
Santana Jackson defeats Jimmy Lloyd
Jack Cartwheel defeats Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander
Rina Yamashita defeats Maki Itoh
Effy defeats Kenny King
Zack Sabre Jr. defeats Nick Gage