The following results are from the recent GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Thank Me Later event that took place on Saturday night in Los Angeles, California, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

Starboy Charlie defeats Cole Radrick

Kevin Knight defeats Alec Price

Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck defeat Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo)

Santana Jackson defeats Jimmy Lloyd

Jack Cartwheel defeats Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander

Rina Yamashita defeats Maki Itoh

Effy defeats Kenny King

Zack Sabre Jr. defeats Nick Gage