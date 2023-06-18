AEW’s Jim Ross says he is stepping away from the company to heal.

We noted earlier how Ross tweeted about suffering a fall on Saturday morning, which left him with a brutal-looking black eye. Ross said he was still traveling to Chicago for the AEW Collision premiere. As announced, Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly called Collision together until JR joined them for the main event, which was the plan when AEW announced the Collision commentary team this week.

Ross had issues with his voice while doing Collision commentary, and his performance was a trending topic on Twitter. Ross took to Twitter after the show to apologize for how he sounded. He also said he’s stepping away to heal, and thanked his supporters.

“I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support. [man with cowboy hat emoji],” he wrote.

AEW announced this week that JR would provide his “expert analysis” to the Collision main events each Saturday. It remains to be seen who will fill in for JR while he’s gone, and how long he will take off.

Ross has suffered at least four black eyes from falls in recent years, as seen below. You can also see both of JR’s related tweets below:

Bad fall this morning. Still headed to Chicago for Collision! Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023

I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support. 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 18, 2023

