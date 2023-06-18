Thanks to Patrick Watson for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn retained over Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Massive heat for Dominik here

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retained over Sheamus. They did some entertaining stalling, including a posedown contest

* Bobby Lashley defeated Karrion Kross. Kross’ entrance with Scarlett is cool live. Lashley and Kross both looked good

* Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega and Shotzi defeated Bayley, IYO SKY, Chelsea Green and Zoey Stark. Green tapped out to Lynch for the finish

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained over Damian Priest. This was the match of the night. Cincy would not singing for Rollins. Rollins sent post-match Happy Father’s Day wishes

Intermission

* Alpha Academy defeated The Viking Raiders. Otis was over throughout the match and the Caterpillar got a pop

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Shinsuke Nakamura and Matt Riddle in a Triple Threat. GUNTHER stole the show here but Nakamura and Riddle held their own

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Reigns was over huge, had Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman with him. There was a referee bump and Solo interfered at one point but The Usos came out and double superkicked him. The Usos may have got the biggest pop of the night

