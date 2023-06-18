The Young Bucks respond to CM Punk after the Second City Saint took a playful jab on tonight’s AEW Collision.

If you missed it, Punk opened the show by cutting his first promo since the fall of 2022, where he claimed that WB CEO Davd Zaslav refers to him as “$1 Bill Phil.” The former two-time AEW world champion added that he enjoys that nickname since this is a business of “Counterfeit Bucks,” his very unsubtle shot at Matt and Nick Jackson. The term “Counterfeit Bucks” began trending online and fans were already wondering how the Executive VPs would react.

Well it didn’t take long. The Young Bucks officially updated their Twitter account bio, a move they tend to do frequently to comment on the latest happening in pro wrestling. The latest bio reads, “If it were 2018, we’d already have a “Counterfeit Bucks” shirt available on PWT. Kill it y’all!”

The most notable part of the bio is the laughing emoji and the “Kill it y’all,” a clear indication that they were wishing everyone on the AEW Collision team good luck on the premiere show. The Bucks Twitter account can be found here.

As for Punk, he and FTR were victorious in the first-ever AEW Collision main event. You can read about that here.