CM Punk and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are victorious in the first-ever AEW Collision main event.

The trio, better known as CMFTR, defeated Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe in a wild six-man matchup that had the live crowd in United Center going wild. The match was given plenty of time and featured a historic face-to-face between Punk and Joe, whose epic trilogy of fights from the early 2000s was referenced on commentary. At one point, Joe caught Punk in the rear-naked choke and appeared to have the match won but FTR made the save. This led to FTR hitting Juice with the Big Rig, which allowed Punk to nail the GTS for the win.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

