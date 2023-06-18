Ricky Starks will be competing in this year’s AEW Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

The Absolute One declared himself for the annual tournament in a video package on this evening’s AEW Collision premiere in Chicago. This comes shortly after his former tag partner turned bitter rival Powerhouse Hobbs declared that he was going to win the Owen Hart tournament and add it as another chapter in the “Book of Hobbs.”

.@starkmanjones is officially in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WrCyAHrp9y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 18, 2023

This is the second year AEW has run the Owen Hart tournament, with most of this year’s matches set to take place in Hart’s home country of Canada. Britt Baker and Adam Cole were the winners of the first-ever Owen Hart memorial.

Full results to tonight’s AEW Collision can be found here.