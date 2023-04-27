Tony Khan has announced the return of the Owen Hart Cup.

The tournament’s open ceremonies will take place at the May 28th Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The tournament matches will primarily be taking place in Hart’s home country of Canada. Khan noted that there will be tournament matches that also take place at this summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is AEW’s joint event with NJPW.

The Owen Hart Cup finals will occur on July 15th from Hart’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Khan ended his announcement by thanking Dr. Martha Hart for allowing the Owen Hart Cup to continue in AEW.

.@TonyKhan with BIG NEWS about the 2023 Owen Hart Cup Tournament!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oq6jqjfsFZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) April 27, 2023

The inaugural Owen Hart Memorial tournament was won by Adam Cole on the men’s side and Britt Baker on the women’s side.