Jeff Jarrett gives his thoughts on the AEW Collision premiere.

On the latest edition of his My World podcast the Hall of Famer and Director of Business Development for the promotion spoke about its newest weekend program, which featured the return of CM Punk, Andrade El Idolo, and the Redeemer Miro. Double-J wasn’t on the card, but he was in the building and explained how electric the energy in the building felt.

As we have said many, many times on the program, creative is subjective. Wrestling is objective. Some folks don’t like to call it art, but professional wrestling is professional wrestling is professional wrestling, but one thing that, to me, is as real as it gets, is that when there’s a new show and a new set, and man, did it look off-the-charts-good, I think it looked more impressive there in the building. Yes, it looked great on TV, but live, it was just unbelievably awesome. The vibe in the United Center, one of my favorite venues all time.

Jarrett adds that AEW now has some competitive juices flowing in it as the roster from Dynamite and Collision will be aiming to have the better show.

Yes, we’re scripted entertainment, but something that was real in the air that I love in professional wrestling is the competitive juices have turned up a notch in AEW, and I think that is an absolute great think. I’m not talking about any one thing. It is, when you have two hours on Wednesday night and now two hours on Saturday night, there’s a bit of a competitive nature within the brand, and I think the old saying ‘rising tide lifts all ships,” I think it’s gonna help both shows. I’ll just say that. I’m pumped, man. I am so excited for Collision to get off the ground and keep on rolling. You don’t always bat a thousand, but out of the gate, I thought Collision knocked it out of the park. Kudos to all the in-ring dudes who laced it up, and gals.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)