Bron Breakker is ready to shock the world at NXT Gold Rush.

The rising star will be challenging Seth Rollins at the marquee event tomorrow night, his first opportunity at a main roster world title after two reigns as NXT Champion. Breakker spoke about the matchup during a recent appearance on Cheap Heat, where he stated that he is entirely aware that no one thinks he can dethrone the Visionary just yet.

Even with the things that I’ve accomplished thus far, I think Tuesday night is going to be my moment. Seth Rollins is, like I said, the best in the world. He’s the best going today. He’s the World Heavyweight Champion. He’s done everything and been on top for ten years, right? So if you look at nobody thinks I can do it. Nobody thinks I could beat him.

Breakker enjoys surprising people, and believes that he can defeat Rollins despite the WWE Universe not having faith in him.

All the experts and whoever else, nobody thinks I can beat Seth, and that’s the beauty of it. Because that’s what’s gonna drive me. I know that. I’m smart enough to know that everybody’s doubting me, and Seth is too big time for me and all this garbage. I love it because I’m gonna take it from everybody on Tuesday night, and everyone’s gonna go, ‘Oh my god!’

Rollins was supposed to defend the world title on tonight’s Raw in an open challenge but Finn Balor attacked the champ before any could accept. You can check out full results to tonight’s Raw here.

