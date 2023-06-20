The NWA has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of its flagship program, Powerrr.

The promotion will be presenting four matchups from their recent World Is A Vampire tour in Australia, which features Kerry Morton defending the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship. Full lineup for tomorrow’s program can be found below.

-Kerry Morton vs. Adam Brooks for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship

-Mercurio vs. Slex

-Natalia Markova vs. ‘First Class’ Aysha

-Alex Taylor & ‘Thrillbilly’ Silas Mason vs. Caveman Ugg & Jake Taylor