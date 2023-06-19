– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network, live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring as the music hits and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for his Open Challenge.

Rollins stops in the ring and takes it all in as fans sing his song. Finn Balor suddenly attacks from behind to boos. Balor takes Rollins to the floor to a “you suck!” chant now. He sends Rollins into the steel ring steps and stomps away. Officials hold Balor back now but he breaks free and hits a big Coup de Grace, then another off the announce table.

Officials move Balor towards the ramp but he runs around the ring to deliver another big Coup de Grace off the steel steps. Rollins yells out in pain while officials hold Balor back. Balor talks some trash as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Finn Balor just did to Seth Rollins. We cut backstage to a hurt Rollins walking with officials, asking where Balor is. Balor suddenly attacks and destroys Rollins again. Balor nails a belt shot, then kneels down with the title and says he’s been waiting 7 years for this and the title is his.

– We cut to the ring and The Miz has a mic, and he’s angry. He’s tired of Seth Rollins’ problems, what about his? Miz says he was going to answer the Open Challenge and win the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Miz goes on about how he’s a God here in Cleveland. He issues an Open Challenge of his own but the music hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa to make his return. Miz is happy to see his friend back but Ciampa enters the ring and quickly drops him with a right hand.

The Miz vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa stomps away on The Miz as the bell rings, sending him to the floor. Ciampa follows and dominates Miz on the floor, taking off the top of the announce table and slamming Miz through the top piece.

Ciampa is ranting about how Miz never reached out while he was injured. Ciampa brings it back in but Miz fights now. Ciampa turns it around but Miz catches him with a DDT for 2.

Miz stomps away and trash talks now. Miz with more offense to cheers and boos. Miz chokes Ciampa on the middle rope as the referee warns him. Miz with It Kicks in the corner now.

Miz goes on and hits the corner clothesline. Miz goes up top and flies but Ciampa decks him in mid-air with a kick, then hits the Fairytale Ending for the pin to win.

Winner: Tommaso Ciampa

– After the match, Ciampa stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Ciampa poses in the corner now.

– Still to come, Logan Paul, the final Money In the Bank qualifier, and more.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. They head to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor says Seth Rollins’ Open Challenge was canceled by him, because he’s the one who will win the WWE World Heavyweight Title. Balor says if fans like singing Rollins’ song so much, they can sing it at his funeral. Ripley goes on about how The Judgment Day will dominate in their respective matches at Money In the Bank.

Priest promises to bring the briefcase home, then warns Cody Rhodes to quit talking about Dominik. Dominik keeps trying to talk but the boos are loud. Dominik finally challenges Cody to find two partners and step up to a united Judgment Day later tonight. Fans boo and that ends the segment.

– We get a video on what happened with The Bloodline on last Friday’s SmackDown.

– Byron Saxton is backstage with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn now. He asks about The Bloodline but Owens is sick of talking about them each week. Sami says enough is enough, he didn’t want to do this in public but he’s coming as a friend and he thinks Owens is a rage-a-holic with anger problems. Owens denies this. Sami says he will drop it if Owens goes the rest of the night without blowing up but if he blows up, he has to admit he has a problem. Owens says Sami is on.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

We go back to the ring and out comes Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see someone’s social media feed scrolling and it includes several clips of Green being a “Karen” in public. Out next comes Katana Chance and Kayden Carter as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. We see how these teams had words backstage last week. Deville starts off with Chance and drops her.

Deville dominates and trash talks. Green takes over and knocks Carter on the apron. Carter tags in and they double team Green now. Carter then runs wild on both opponents and Green saves Deville from a pin. They go on and hit their After Party finisher on Deville for the fairly quick win.

Winners: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

– After the match, Green and Deville rant at ringside as Chance and Carter celebrate in the ring.

– Cathy Kelley is near the stage now. She brings out Cody Rhodes to a big pop, then asks about The Judgment Day’s challenge from earlier. He praises members of the faction and says then there’s just… Dom. Fans boo Dominik Mysterio’s name. Cody says two partners shouldn’t be hard to find, so he accepts. The music starts back up as fans cheer Cody on. We go to commercial.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. Indus Sher

Back from the break and out comes Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Indus Sher is out next – Veer and Sanga with Jinder Mahal.

The bell rings and Shelton immediately knocks Sanga off the apron with a big knee. Cedric and Shelton double team Veer now.

Cedric knocks Sanga back to the floor and flies out but gets caught, then saved by Shelton. Veer levels Shelton back in the ring now while Sanga launches Cedric into the barrier. Veer works Shelton over as Jinder watches.

Sanga joins Veer for the big double team now. They go on and hit the flying leg drop into a backbreaker finisher on Shelton for the pin to win.

Winners: Indus Sher

– After the match, Jinder looks on as Veer and Sanga stand tall in the ring.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are walking backstage. A staffer spills a drink on Owens but he keeps his cool and says he has an idiot problem, not an anger problem. They approach Matt Riddle now and he starts ranting. This annoys Owens and he almost loses his cool but he holds it all in, and wishes Riddle good luck in tonight’s match. The champs keep walking as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Samantha Irvin introduces Logan Paul, who is sitting on top of a ladder as the Money In the Bank briefcases hang next to him.

Paul is glad to be back in Ohio. He talks about seeing young fans in the crowd who just need to be inspired. Paul says the best people in the world come from here in Cleveland. Fans pop. Paul names LeBron James, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, and himself. Paul then goes into insulting the people of Cleveland to boos. Paul goes on and says now Clevelanders stop losing. He went to WWE management and now he will be competing in Money In the Bank. Paul says he will win the briefcase, then cash-in to win the title, then bring it back to Cleveland to celebrate.

The music hits and out comes Ricochet to congratulate Paul. He says Paul is only in the match because Ricochet made Paul go viral at the Royal Rumble. Ricochet says this changes nothing as he will still win Money In the Bank. The music hits and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura. He says unlike Ricochet, he does care Paul is in the match and this gives him more reason to win.

The music hits and out comes LA Knight to a big pop now. He takes shots at the others in the ring but the music interrupts and out comes Santos Escobar, who hears nothing but empty promises. Santos says he will win Money In the Bank and represent The LWO. The music hits and out comes Butch with no mic. A big brawl breaks out now. It comes down to Paul and Butch but Paul nails a big right hand to empty the ring. Paul then runs the ring and hits a big dive to the floor on the others as fans boo. Paul goes back in and climbs the ladder to pose up near the briefcases.

– We see how Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins earlier tonight. The announcers say doctors have ruled that Rollins cannot compete tonight.

Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go back to the ring and out comes Matt Riddle. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Imperium – Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. We see what led to this match, including how Riddle hurt Giovanni Vinci. The bell rings and they go at it as GUNTHER looks on.

Riddle with an early ankle lock attempt. Kaiser turns it around with stiff strikes. Kaiser with a big basement dropkick. Kaiser and Riddle trade big strikes now. Riddle unloads and hits a Bro-ton, then a punt kick from the apron to Kaiser on the floor.

GUNTHER distracts Riddle while he’s on the apron, allowing Kaiser to take the leg out and then spike Riddle head-first into the floor at ringside. GUNTHER and Kaiser stand tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle hits a big superplex. They both trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Riddle with an overhead kick and more offense. Kaiser dodges the senton as GUNTHER barks orders. Riddle sends Kaiser out and hits a Floating Bro to the floor. He brings it back in and hits a Fisherman’s Buster for 2. Kaiser with a kick but Riddle kicks and knees back. Kaiser takes all this and nails a big slam for 2.

Kaiser with an enziguri and a big throw. Kaiser flies but Riddle catches him in mid-air with a suplex. Riddle then hits the Bro-Derek for the pin to win.

Winner: Matt Riddle

– After the match, GUNTHER hits the ring and goes at it with Riddle. GUNTHER beats Riddle down and Kaiser mounts Riddle with punches as fans boo. Kaiser holds Riddle down while GUNTHER stomps away on his leg to get payback for Giovanni Vinci. Riddle screams out in pain while clutching his leg as fans boo Imperium. Kaiser and GUNTHER exit the ring to boos as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Matt Riddle being helped backstage.

– Imperium approaches Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn backstage. Ludwig Kaiser brings up what happened to Matt Riddle but this annoys Owens. Owens almost snaps but he brings it in and the champs walk off.

Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable and Otis with Maxxine Dupri. We cut to a training session from earlier today as Gable demonstrates a move with a male trainee. Maxxine says she’s ready for anything Valhalla has to bring. A female trainee steps up and Maxxine says she’s ready as they lock up and the segment ends. We go back to the ring and out comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla.

Erik and Gable go at it to start. Gable with a suplex. Ivar tags in and yells at Gable, so he tags Otis in to a pop. Otis and Ivar go at it now. Otis takes control and goes for the Caterpillar but has to knock Erik off the apron instead.

Ivar drops Otis with a big spin kick off the distraction. Ivar controls Otis now. Otis ends up blocking a suplex with one of his own as Maxxine cheers him on. Gable and Erik tag in and go at it. Gable with a rolling neckbreaker. Gable also takes out Ivar as he runs in, clearing the ring. Gable goes to the top and moonsaults out onto both opponents.

Gable brings Erik back in for the diving headbutt for 2 as Valhalla throws a fit at ringside. Valhalla distracts Gable from the apron now, but Maxxine comes over and launches her at ringside with a big suplex. Otis comes over to celebrate with Valhalla, but Erik comes to Gable from behind and hits a big modified GTS for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Alpha Academy tries to recover as The Viking Raiders’ music hits and they stand tall on the ramp.

– The Judgment Day is backstage now. Dominik Mysterio doesn’t care about Cody Rhodes’ partners because we are all on the same page. Finn Balor agrees. Damian Priest is asked and he says their issues are not with each other. Rhea Ripley is looking forward to seeing what they do to Cody after he trash talked The Judgment Day. Ripley heads out to take care of business of her own.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley for this non-title Night of Champions rematch. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ripley waits in the ring as Cathy Kelley stops Natalya in the back. Natalya goes on about how Ripley rocked her to her core at Night of Champions, and she’s still trying to figure out where she fits in. She goes on and says tonight is a second chance for her to prove to Ripley and herself that she belongs. Natalya heads to the ring.

Natalya poses on thee apron during her entrance but Ripley knocks her to the floor. Ripley destroys Natalya at ringside to boos. Ripley sends Natalya into the barrier, the steel steps and the edge of the apron while talking trash. Ripley brings it back in the ring and lays out Natalya with Riptide in the middle of the ring. Officials tend to Natalya as Ripley talks some trash and makes her exit.

– Cathy Kelley interviews Raquel Rodriguez about the next match and mentions how she will cash in on Rhea Ripley. Ripley shows up and they face off. Raquel says Ripley isn’t ready for her so she better hope she doesn’t win tonight.

Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Trish Stratus

We go back to the ring for the final Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier as Raquel Rodriguez comes out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Akira Tozawa offers to be Cody Rhodes’ partner. Cody thanks him. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn end up walking to Cody and they all agree to team up in the main event. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus with Zoey Stark. We see a pre-recorded video where they have a friendly discussion over who will win MITB, then take shots at Becky Lynch. The bell rings and Rodriguez dominates early on, rag-dolling Trish.

Trish ends up dodging Rodriguez in the corner to take control. She slams Raquel face-first a few times but can’t get the pin. Stratus with a big punt kick. Rodriguez fights out of the corner but misses a big boot. Trish mounts Rodriguez in the corner by her hair. Rodriguez goes for a big slam but Trish counters with a takedown for 2.

Trish with a big right hand and a Camel Clutch now. Rodriguez stands up and turns this into a big side-slam. Rodriguez unloads and hits a corner splash, then Snake Eyes and a big lariat. Rodriguez with a fall-away slam and Trish rolls to the floor.

Rodriguez rolls her back in but Trish distracts the referee, allowing Zoey to hit the cheap shot. Trish drops Rodriguez again but she kicks out. Becky runs down and takes out Zoey at ringside to a big pop. Lynch then unloads on Trish but the match is called.

Winner by DQ: Trish Stratus

– After the match, it’s announced that Trish wins by DQ so she qualifies for MITB. Becky attacks out of anger but Zoey and Trish retreat to the ramp. Lynch goes in to apologize to Rodriguez but she’s furious.

– We see what Finn Balor did to Seth Rollins earlier. Cathy is backstage with Bron Breakker now, and she asks him about tomorrow’s WWE World Heavyweight Title match on WWE NXT, and Rollins’ condition. Bron says Rollins won’t use what happened tonight as an excuse, he’s a fighting champion and the workhorse. Bron says if you think what Balor did to Rollins was bad, just wait and see what he does to Rollins. Bron says maybe doctors will prescribe Rollins enough courage to show up at NXT and if so, we can get used to seeing Bron’s face on RAW more often as champion.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. Nakamura poses with fans in the front row as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Byron Saxton is backstage with Becky Lynch, asking about how she ended up helping Trish Stratus qualify for Money In the Bank. Lynch says she screwed herself, or did she? She says now she gets Trish in a match with ladders. Lynch goes on about having enemies in this match, and says either she overcomes this mountain and climbs the ladder for a win, or she goes down in a blaze of glory but while taking Trish and Zoey with her.

We go back to the ring and out comes Bronson Reed as we see what led to this match. The bell rings and Nakamura unloads with big kicks. Nakamura with more offense and a knee drop for 2.

Reed comes back and levels Nakamura. Reed with a headbutt and more strikes. Reed keeps control for a few minutes and talks trash until Nakamura hits a pele kick, then the sliding German suplex for a pop. Ricochet walks out and has words with Nakamura at the bottom of the ramp as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura keeps control for 2. Reed turns it around and hits a Cyclone Slam for 2 as Ricochet watches from ringside to cheer Reed on. Nakamura mounts offense again.

Reed blocks Nakamura and hits a big slam for 2. Reed sends Nakamura to the floor and hits a big battering ram off the apron. Reed sends Nakamura into Ricochet but he moves. Nakamura and Ricochet have words but this allows Reed to get Nakamura. Reed rolls Nakamura back in. Ricochet has more trash talking now. Reed goes back in as Ricochet hits the apron.

Nakamura goes for Kinshasa but Reed side-steps and sends him into Ricochet to knock him off the apron. Reed goes on and drops Nakamura, then hits the Tsunami Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

– After the match, Reed stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Reed stands tall while Nakamura and Ricochet try to recover.

– The Judgment Day is backstage going over the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins checks in from a local hospital. He said they took him away from the arena for x-rays but he doesn’t give a damn what doctors say, he will be at NXT tomorrow. Rollins sends a harsh warning to Bron Breakker. And as for Finn Balor… Rollins says that was the Balor who beat him 7 years ago, so welcome back. Rollins says Money In the Bank can’t come soon enough.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes vs. The Judgment Day

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Cody Rhodes is out next to pyro and a pop. Rhodes hits the ring to pose in the corner to more pyro. Cody greets his partners as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s confirmed that Seth Rollins will be on The Pat McAfee Show tomorrow. We go back to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The bell rings and Priest starts with Cody but Dominik tags in to boos. Balor then tags in.

Balor and Rhodes lock up to start. Balor with a takedown for 2. Balor still has a cast on his arm. Cody catches Balor in a backbreaker. Balor with shoulder thrusts in the corner to boos.

Dominik tags in and chops Cody in the back. Dom runs to the floor to stall. Sami and Priest tag in and go at it now. Priest unloads and stomps away in the corner now. Sami tuns it around and hits the middle rope elbow drop for 2. Priest slams Sami into the corner and in comes Dominik with kicks and stomps.

Sami fights back to “ole!” chants. Sami blocks a suplex attempt with one of his own for a pop. Sami fights Dominik off but Rhea hits the apron and drops Sami with a cheap shot. Fans boo Ripley as she laughs from ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Priest splashes Sami in the corner. The others tag in with big shots to keep control of Sami. Priest comes back in and keeps control for 2. Priest taunts Owens and Cody. Owens gets rocked on the apron. Priest leaps into the corner but Sami moves and he hits the turnbuckles. Sami is close to tagging out but Dominik breaks it up.

Balor tags in and unloads on Sami now. Sami counters with a big clothesline. Fans rally for Owens to tag in. Owens tags in and unloads on Dominik as he also gets the tag. Dominik runs away up the ramp but Owens decks him from behind and rolls him back into the ring. Owens superkicks Dominik for a big pop, then hits the corner cannonball for 2. Ripley is terrified for Dominik.

Balor tags in and slams Owens off the distraction by Dominik. Balor mounts Owens and unloads, then hits a Slingblade. Balor poses to boos. Balor charges but Owens superkicks him. Cody and Priest tag in now as the crowd pops. Cody unloads and hits the drop-down right hand, then a big throw out of the corner. Cody drops Priest for 2.

Fans chant for Cody as he goes to the top but has to come down and yell at Ripley to get off the apron. Priest takes advantage of the distraction and hits Cody with the South of Heaven chokeslam for 2 as Sami rushes in to break the pin up. Dominik attacks Sami to boos. Sami sends Dominik to the apron and knocks him into Ripley’s arms. Ripley jumps back up and taunts Sami. The referee orders her off. Sami runs and leaps over Ripley for a big dive to send Dominik into the barrier.

Cody takes advantage and hits a Cody Cutter on Priest for 2. Owens and Balor start brawling at ringside. Balor is slammed face-first into the barrier a few times. Priest drops Cody for 2, then hits a big high knee. Cody rocks Priest in mid-air off a springboard but Dominik makes the save. Dominik mounts Cody to boos now.

Owens runs in but Dominik tosses him to the floor. Dominik plays to the crowd for boos, then goes for a 619 on Cody but Sami runs in and levels him with a clothesline. Sami with a Helluva Kick to Dominik, then Owens hits a Stunner on Dominik. Cody grabs Priest for CrossRhodes for the pin to win.

Winners: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes

– After the match, the champs stand tall with Rhodes as the music hits and we go to replays. The Judgment Day regroups at the bottom of the ramp as the babyfaces look on from the ring. RAW goes off the air.

