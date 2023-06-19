As noted earlier, a six-man RAW main event with Cody Rhodes and partners vs. The Judgment Day is planned for tonight. It’s believed that Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will team with Rhodes.

We’ve also noted how Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are scheduled to reunite DIY soon for a big main roster push, and that Ciampa is backstage for tonight’s RAW in Gargano’s hometown of Cleveland. It was indicated by @WRKDWrestling that the DIY reunion will happen or be teased tonight.

It was also indicated that Logan Paul will look to make a declaration of some kind, while Becky Lynch will try to stop WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus from beating Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for Money In the Bank.

An earlier spoiler report noted that RAW was scheduled to open up with Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Title in an Open Challenge, according to Better Wrestling Experience. It was said that this match will serve as the “kick start to a storyline for the challenger.” A new hint from WRKD notes that the Open Challenge “will tear the house down.”

However, it’s interesting to note that Rollins’ Open Challenge is no longer on the official WWE website RAW preview, and it was not mentioned in the WWE Now preview video for tonight. Furthermore, Fightful Select notes that word from RAW says WWE Chairman Vince McMahon remotely made some changes to RAW tonight, as per usual. There’s no word on if anything was cut, but there were some “drastic changes,” including changes made to the opening segment, which would be the Rollins segment.

