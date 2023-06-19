CM Punk’s return promo to open up the AEW Collision premiere was said to be 100% off the cuff.

A new report from PWInsider notes that the verbiage in Punk’s Collision promo was not something that was pre-written and then approved as what he said was completely off the cuff. Punk reportedly had certain lines in mind for the promo, but this was not a case of anything that was homogenized by AEW officials.

Punk was given the freedom, as he always has been given before, to go out and speak to the crowd the way he wanted. There was no indication that AEW officials had any issues with what was said. Furthermore, there was a sense of relief among many within AEW that Punk is back and that he got through his first match.

Punk may be on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite but The Elite may miss the show.

While Punk took shots at The Young Bucks and others in his return promo, The Bucks later playfully responded. The Collision main event saw Punk return to the ring by teaming with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR for a win over Jay White, Juice Robinson and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

