The Forbidden Door go-home edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

It’s believed that tonight’s show will see several NJPW stars appear to finalize the card for Forbidden Door. AEW has already announced that Bryan Danielson will call out NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada, while ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and Minoru Suzuki will be in action.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II

* We will hear from Eddie Kingston

* Bryan Danielson will call out NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada

* We will hear from Adam Cole

* The Hardys vs. The Gunns

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata vs. NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. and Daniel Garcia

* AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander defends against Taya Valkyrie

* Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin and Action Andretti

* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament to determine new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road 2 Chicago videos for tonight:

