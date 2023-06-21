Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will see more matches confirmed for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II pay-per-view.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Minoru Suzuki and NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii are booked for Forbidden Door matches. Furthermore, most top NJPW talents are booked for matches that have not been announced yet.

We noted before how CM Punk vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA is not happening at Forbidden Door, based on the word going around AEW Collision on Saturday. Multiple sources are now reporting that Punk vs. KENTA is not booked for this weekend. Fightful noted that Punk was open to the match and there were other options being evaluated for him as of last Saturday, but it’s possible he doesn’t work the show.

Below is the current card for Sunday’s show from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

AEW World Title Match

NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. MJF (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jungle Boy vs. SANADA (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.