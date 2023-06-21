WWE NXT taped more matches for upcoming episodes of Level Up on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. They have taped four matches per taping over the past few weeks so far – the taping on May 30, the taping on June 6, and the taping on June 13. Below are spoilers from last night’s taping on June 20:

* Luca Crusifino defeated Tavion Heights

* A crowd open was filmed before the next match

* Blair Davenport defeated Kelani Jordan

* Byron Saxton and Blake Howard switched jackets before the next matches

* Fallon Henley defeated Tatum Paxley

* Scrypts defeated Kale Dixon

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

