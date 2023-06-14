WWE NXT taped more matches for upcoming episodes of Level Up on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. They have taped four matches per taping over the past few weeks so far – the taping on May 30 and the taping on June 6. Below are spoilers from last night’s taping on June 13:

* A crowd open was filmed before the next match

* Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice defeated Dani Palmer and Kelani Jordan

* Another crowd open was filmed before the next match

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Kale Dixon

* Joe Coffey defeated Myles Borne

* Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

