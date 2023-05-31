The June 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Kale Dixon defeated Quincy Elliot. After the match, Dixon danced in front of Quincy until Quincy laid him out with a big slam

* Kiana James defeated Belani Jordan

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

* Luca Crusifino defeated Myles Borne

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

