The post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from the Viejas Arena in San Diego, CA, featuring fallout from Saturday’s pay-per-view.

AEW President Tony Khan will be on tonight’s Dynamite to make an announcement on the Collision premiere, which could be the return of CM Punk but that has not been confirmed.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Fallout from Double Or Nothing

* Chris Jericho and Ruby Soho vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

* Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis will speak for the first time since attacking Kenny Omega at Double Or Nothing

* AEW President Tony Khan will make an announcement on the premiere episode of AEW Collision

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the Control Center and Road 2 San Diego videos for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.