Matt Jackson from the Young Bucks opens up about his arm injury that nearly made him miss AEW Double or Nothing.

The former multi-time tag champion took to Instagram to share with fans his journey, one that he admits made him anxious as he wasn’t sure he was doing the right thing. Matt says he got hurt early on in the Elite’s storyline with the Blackpool Combat Club and that doctors told him that surgery was his safest bet. However, that would have put him on the shelf for 6-7 months, an option he did not want to take.

Instead, Matt says he did a rehabilitation plan that allowed him to remain on television and continue his feud with the BCC, which culminated at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing. While The Elite were defeated Matt is feeling blessed that he got the chance to compete and is grateful to his wife and friends for supporting him along the way. See his full post below.