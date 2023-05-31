Matt Jackson from the Young Bucks opens up about his arm injury that nearly made him miss AEW Double or Nothing.
The former multi-time tag champion took to Instagram to share with fans his journey, one that he admits made him anxious as he wasn’t sure he was doing the right thing. Matt says he got hurt early on in the Elite’s storyline with the Blackpool Combat Club and that doctors told him that surgery was his safest bet. However, that would have put him on the shelf for 6-7 months, an option he did not want to take.
Instead, Matt says he did a rehabilitation plan that allowed him to remain on television and continue his feud with the BCC, which culminated at this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing. While The Elite were defeated Matt is feeling blessed that he got the chance to compete and is grateful to his wife and friends for supporting him along the way. See his full post below.
I got hurt about 10 weeks ago, literally on day one of the beginning of a very important story that we started. I was told there was a good chance I wouldn’t be cleared to perform again for 6-7 months after surgery. Surgeons insisted I get the muscle repaired immediately. I opted not to do surgery, but rather try other therapeutic options that’d get me back quicker. I had faith that through proper rehabilitation, supplementation & prayer, I’d be back wrestling with a target goal of Double or Nothing. There was clearly a lot of doubt, but I wasn’t going to miss it no matter what. In fact, I wasn’t going to miss any of the events leading to it either. During the process, I lived in fear that I was making a huge mistake. That my arm would never be the same again, or that I’d lose a bunch of strength. I had anxiety and many sleepless nights, that I’d let everyone including myself down. Thankfully my wife Dana, my family, close friends, & various medical staff members supported & showed their love these past couple of months. And, I hit my target. Wrestling with my ELITE family by my side in Las Vegas meant so much to me because the journey there was pretty rough.
Thank you to everyone who’s put up with me, my endless chatter about my rehab, and asking you to watch me flex so you can tell me how great I look. A few days removed from my first match back, my arm is great. My strength is completely back & I couldn’t be happier. Everything else on my body, including my foot? Not so much.